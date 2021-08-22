Aavegotchi (GHST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.99 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00004266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $128.65 million and $50.99 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.10 or 0.00806978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047555 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 64,528,261 coins and its circulating supply is 61,906,198 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

