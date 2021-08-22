Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 418,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

ABSI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

