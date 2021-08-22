Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,452 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 4.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,466,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

