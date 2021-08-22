Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $54.60. 252,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

