Absher Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.52. 748,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

