Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year High at $331.72

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $331.72 and last traded at $331.02, with a volume of 27192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.25. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

