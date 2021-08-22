Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

