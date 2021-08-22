ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ADTN opened at $22.80 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,800,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

