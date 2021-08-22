Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,304. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

