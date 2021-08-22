Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 71,701 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

CMCSA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.