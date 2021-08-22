Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $37.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $37,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.24 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.