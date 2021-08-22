Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $53.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $53,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,395.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,027 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

