Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,076 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $40,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.64. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

