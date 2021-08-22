Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,847 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

