Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 240 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 53.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $430.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

