Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 643 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

