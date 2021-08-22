Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,325 shares of company stock worth $7,833,593. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $34.41 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

