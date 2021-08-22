Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $2,419,789.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

