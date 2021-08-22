Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.