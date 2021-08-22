Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,459 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $261.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $273.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

