Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

Shares of OKTA opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.