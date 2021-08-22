Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $363.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.