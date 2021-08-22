Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $5,189,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

