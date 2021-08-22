Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $645,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

