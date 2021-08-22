Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $835.63 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $817.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

