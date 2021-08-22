Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Generac by 78.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $289,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Generac by 31.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $208,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $400.32 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.81.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.19.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

