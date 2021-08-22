Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, August 24th

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

