Adyen’s (ADYEY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80. Adyen has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Shares of Adyen are scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

