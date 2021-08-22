Air Canada’s (AC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.92.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.