AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$56.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

BOS opened at C$39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

