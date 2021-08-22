Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. 259,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,282 shares of company stock worth $5,250,119 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

