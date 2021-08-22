Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 396,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.29. Albany International has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

