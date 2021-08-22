Alchemix Hits Market Capitalization of $99.12 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $99.12 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $349.43 or 0.00720574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.00801420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

