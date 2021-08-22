Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Lead Edge Capital Management LLC

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 26.6% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.96. 75,948,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $155.50 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

