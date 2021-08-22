ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 118,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALJJ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 265.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALJJ opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. ALJ Regional has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

