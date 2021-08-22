Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($4.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $177.71. 138,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

