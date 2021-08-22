Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after buying an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,744,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

