Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 53.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $233,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

