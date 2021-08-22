Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.02 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Hill-Rom worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

