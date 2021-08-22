Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,918 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Nielsen worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

