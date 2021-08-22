Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,715 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

