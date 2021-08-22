Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $561.53 million, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

