Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $16.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $219,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDRX stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

