Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.