Allworth Financial LP Has $208,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after acquiring an additional 768,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,303,000 after acquiring an additional 732,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $133.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.82. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.