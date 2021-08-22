Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $200.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

