Allworth Financial LP Purchases 55 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $397.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

