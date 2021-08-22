Allworth Financial LP Sells 287 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

