Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 12,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.26 on Friday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.
ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.
In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
