Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 12,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.26 on Friday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

