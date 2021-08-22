Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) versus ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Head-To-Head Review

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

57.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.84%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.03 $58.12 million $2.37 10.89 ASE Technology $16.19 billion 1.14 $960.49 million $0.43 19.86

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 8.85% 13.88% 7.71% ASE Technology 6.89% 14.98% 5.97%

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats ASE Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.